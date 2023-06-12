Marshall Wace LLP Has $41.79 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.49% of Constellium worth $41,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Constellium by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Constellium by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 517.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,857 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 17.1% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Constellium

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.