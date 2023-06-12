Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,468,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $822,592,000 after purchasing an additional 265,104 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,188,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $624,537,000 after purchasing an additional 291,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.15. 12,327,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,433,773. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

