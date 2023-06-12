Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 5,154.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,931 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.98% of Chart Industries worth $41,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $299,000.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CL King initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.31.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $10.04 on Monday, reaching $141.53. 1,205,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,161. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

