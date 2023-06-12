Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 261,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,548,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after buying an additional 499,625 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 283,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,005. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

