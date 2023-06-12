Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in argenx were worth $49,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in argenx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of argenx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX traded up $7.16 on Monday, hitting $397.78. The company had a trading volume of 96,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.23. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $321.31 and a 12-month high of $423.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.67.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

