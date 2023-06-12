LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 908,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,934 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.70% of LivaNova worth $50,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $48.01. 302,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.73.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

