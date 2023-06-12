Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $58,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,703,000 after purchasing an additional 283,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,032,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,558. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

