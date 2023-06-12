Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,387 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $56,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,927. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

