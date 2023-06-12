Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 8,663.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.94% of AGNC Investment worth $55,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 12,372,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,246,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

