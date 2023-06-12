Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 221,907 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221,907 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $51,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SL Green Realty Price Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. 1,500,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

