Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 24,665 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

NASDAQ:META traded up $6.10 on Monday, hitting $271.05. 15,435,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,016,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $694.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $8,994,362. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

