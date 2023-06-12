Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,039,038 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $53,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $2,276,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $4,698,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $4,296,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,320. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

