Marshall Wace LLP Has $51.87 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,515 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.71% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $51,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock worth $4,598,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Mizuho started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.89.

INSP stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.13. 292,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $316.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.