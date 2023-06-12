Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $31.14 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of ANSYS worth $31,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.97. 458,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

