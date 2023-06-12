Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.78 Million Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $30,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 4.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,444,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,676,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.85. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $35.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

XPeng Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.