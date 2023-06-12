Marshall Wace LLP Buys 1,691,993 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.49% of Bumble worth $67,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 67,660 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

