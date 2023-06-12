Marshall Wace LLP Invests $44.11 Million in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,240,088 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,110,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.
STMicroelectronics Trading Up 3.9 %
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.
STMicroelectronics Profile
STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.