Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 817,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,089,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 144,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,963 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.03. 4,553,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

