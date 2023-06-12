Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 1,779,373 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,779,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.48% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EQT by 423.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 569.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,690,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,669. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.