SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 235,498 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.54% of SM Energy worth $65,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SM Energy by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,263. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 4.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

