Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,112,243 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112,243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $45,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

