e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,007 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $62,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $22,326,634. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $105.44. 739,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,403. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

