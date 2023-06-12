Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,284,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.76% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.20. 1,559,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,036. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $46.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

