Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 167,437 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 158.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,437 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Hershey worth $63,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $12,929,797 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

HSY traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.19. The stock had a trading volume of 909,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

