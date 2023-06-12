Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 262,940 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Natera were worth $59,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,007,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,656,000 after buying an additional 867,205 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,130,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 836,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,018,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after acquiring an additional 779,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 709,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,025. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529,113 shares in the company, valued at $29,799,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,113 shares in the company, valued at $29,799,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $139,898.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 639,803 shares in the company, valued at $36,033,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,281 shares of company stock worth $1,913,331. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.