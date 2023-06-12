Marshall Wace LLP Has $64.67 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,176 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $64,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Black Knight by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 201,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.19. 388,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,245. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $68.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

