Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502,659 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $67,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,389,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,703. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

