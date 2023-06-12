Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 321.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $60,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $313.64. 1,470,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,551. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $318.92. The company has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.76 and a 200 day moving average of $267.57.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

