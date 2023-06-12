Marshall Wace LLP Has $66.74 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $66,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $220,041,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.50.

Shares of HUBS traded up $4.16 on Monday, reaching $521.07. 297,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.73. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $535.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.