33,533 Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 3,900,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.34. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,420,036.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,697,983 shares of company stock worth $120,780,978. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Articles

