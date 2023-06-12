Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 339,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.