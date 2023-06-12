Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.27 on Monday, hitting $129.19. 84,851,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,863,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $130.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

