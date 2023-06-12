Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AON traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.08. The company had a trading volume of 480,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,639. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $338.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.08.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

