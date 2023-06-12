Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Nutrien by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.