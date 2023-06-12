Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.13. 40,627,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,295,406. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.
