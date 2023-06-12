Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 302 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,893,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after buying an additional 427,438 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $5,627,665 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $93.32. 810,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,963. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.