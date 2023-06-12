Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

IRDM traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 484,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $276,122.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,425. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

