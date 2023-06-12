Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $204,640,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,006,000 after purchasing an additional 414,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.5 %

PARA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,420,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,522,171. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

