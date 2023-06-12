Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 320,817 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Chubb by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 238,642 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,872. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

