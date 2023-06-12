Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,912,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 0.6 %

XYL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.07. 1,074,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

