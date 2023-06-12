Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $159.25. 185,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

