Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.97. 1,101,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $70.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

