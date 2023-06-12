Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 34,544 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $1,541,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $12,725,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. 2,685,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,659. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

