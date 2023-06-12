Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of Corteva worth $52,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,574. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.