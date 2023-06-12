NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 871,957 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NetApp were worth $51,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 742,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $107,734,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,202,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,205 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.42. 1,881,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

