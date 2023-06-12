Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 14,343 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,437. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Further Reading

