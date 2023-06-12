Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 106,727 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,727 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.34. 230,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.