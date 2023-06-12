Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 401 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $387.26. 1,174,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.21 and a 200-day moving average of $405.16. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

