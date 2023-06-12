Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 2,896,098 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896,098 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.40% of Peloton Interactive worth $38,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 920,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 155,132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

PTON stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,909,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,631. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

