Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

